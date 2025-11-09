Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Director Purchases $75,270.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) Director Juan Sanchez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $75,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.50. This trade represents a 19.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.14 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.
Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.
Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.
