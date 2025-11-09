Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT) Director Purchases $75,270.00 in Stock

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) Director Juan Sanchez purchased 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.79 per share, with a total value of $75,270.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 78,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,488.50. This trade represents a 19.95% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Nuvectis Pharma Stock Up 8.3%

NASDAQ NVCT opened at $6.14 on Friday. Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.44 and a 52 week high of $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $157.25 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of -0.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51.

Get Nuvectis Pharma alerts:

Nuvectis Pharma (NASDAQ:NVCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.20). Research analysts anticipate that Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVCT shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Nuvectis Pharma from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Nuvectis Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVCT

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuvectis Pharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in Nuvectis Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 3,398.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 6,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Nuvectis Pharma by 417.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,909 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Nuvectis Pharma in the second quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuvectis Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of precision medicines for the treatment of serious unmet medical needs in oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NXP800, a novel small molecule that is in Phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvectis Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvectis Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.