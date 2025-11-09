Keenan Michael Conder Sells 5,871 Shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Stock

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $97,223.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 573,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,497,756.16. The trade was a 1.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Keenan Michael Conder also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 8th, Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62.
SentinelOne Stock Performance
Shares of S stock opened at $16.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.81 and a beta of 0.76. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.36 and a 52-week high of $29.29. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.05.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On SentinelOne
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,371,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in SentinelOne by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,329,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,898,000 after buying an additional 2,558,702 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in SentinelOne by 131.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,374,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,136 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 6.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,012,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 92.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,264,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.
About SentinelOne
SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.
