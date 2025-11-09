Insider Selling: Royce Global Value Trust (NYSE:RGT) Insider Sells $106,327.52 in Stock

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RGT – Get Free Report) insider Charles Royce sold 8,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total transaction of $106,327.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 690,914 shares in the company, valued at $8,712,425.54. This trade represents a 1.21% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Royce Global Value Trust Price Performance

Shares of RGT opened at $12.44 on Friday. Royce Global Value Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $13.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Royce Global Value Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Matisse Capital lifted its position in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 557.1% in the second quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 216,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 183,527 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Royce Global Value Trust by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 154,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 42,327 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Royce Global Value Trust by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 57,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 30,166 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 25,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royce Global Value Trust by 57.6% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 57,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 20,904 shares in the last quarter.

About Royce Global Value Trust

Royce Global Value Trust, Inc was a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small-cap and micro-cap companies.

