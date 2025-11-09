KCM Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group in the first quarter worth $36,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.
Omnicom Group Trading Up 1.8%
Shares of NYSE:OMC opened at $74.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average of $75.18. The company has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a PE ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $105.99.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OMC has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
