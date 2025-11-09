UBS Group Cuts Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target to $28.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by UBS Group from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WWW. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $35.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.29.

Wolverine World Wide Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of WWW stock opened at $15.93 on Thursday. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $9.58 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61 and a beta of 1.83.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $470.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.46 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. Wolverine World Wide has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.290-1.340 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Wolverine World Wide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wolverine World Wide

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 12,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total transaction of $409,271.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 76,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,428,373.12. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 12,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.14, for a total value of $413,127.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,414.50. This trade represents a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,236 shares of company stock worth $1,079,704. Insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Wolverine World Wide

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 16,025.0% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,290 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares in the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 370.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group and Work Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

