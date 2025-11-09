Mutual Insurance Co Donegal Buys 8,000 Shares of Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) Stock

Donegal Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.13 per share, with a total value of $153,040.00. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 13,678,579 shares in the company, valued at $261,671,216.27. This represents a 0.06% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Tuesday, November 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 8,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.71 per share, for a total transaction of $149,680.00.

On Friday, September 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, with a total value of $390,600.00.

On Thursday, September 11th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 16,573 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.45 per share, with a total value of $322,344.85.

On Wednesday, September 10th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $379,800.00.

On Tuesday, September 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,352 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $372,332.48.

On Monday, September 8th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,025 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.10 per share, with a total value of $363,377.50.

On Thursday, September 4th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 19,212 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $369,254.64.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.37 per share, with a total value of $367,400.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 19,440 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.27 per share, for a total transaction of $355,168.80.

On Friday, August 29th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 20,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $356,800.00.

Donegal Group Price Performance

Donegal Group stock opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $702.43 million, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.01. Donegal Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.17 and a 12 month high of $21.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.93.

Donegal Group Announces Dividend

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Donegal Group had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 8.33%.The company had revenue of $245.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.19 million. Analysts expect that Donegal Group, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 3rd. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is presently 30.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Donegal Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in Donegal Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Donegal Group by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 477.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 422.6% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,679 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Donegal Group by 443.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,022 shares in the last quarter. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DGICA shares. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Donegal Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research raised Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Donegal Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on DGICA

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.