Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Price Target Raised to $90.00

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.26.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

Shares of PCOR opened at $79.65 on Thursday. Procore Technologies has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $88.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.22 and a 200-day moving average of $69.46.

Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $172.21 million for the quarter. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 9.84%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 4,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total value of $267,732.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 86,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,498,923.22. This represents a 4.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Howard Fu sold 814 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.34, for a total value of $58,884.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 187,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,588,851.98. The trade was a 0.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $2,122,519. Company insiders own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 76.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,037,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,449,000 after buying an additional 1,750,998 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 58.4% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,656,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,592,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,492 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Procore Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $82,361,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Procore Technologies by 73.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,259,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,590,000 after purchasing an additional 955,450 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

