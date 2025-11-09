Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird set a $165.00 target price on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Datadog from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Datadog from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Twenty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.89.

Get Datadog alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on DDOG

Datadog Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $191.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 616.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 74.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Datadog has a 1 year low of $81.63 and a 1 year high of $194.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.87 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. Datadog had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 3.32%.The business had revenue of $885.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Datadog has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.000-2.020 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.54-0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Michael James Callahan sold 91,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $14,446,719.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 12,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,369.60. This represents a 88.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Amit Agarwal sold 45,444 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.08, for a total transaction of $6,820,235.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $246,131.20. The trade was a 96.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,510,236 shares of company stock worth $207,339,763 in the last three months. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Datadog by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 170,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,288,000 after purchasing an additional 70,888 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 89.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in Datadog by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 207,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 83,268 shares during the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc raised its position in Datadog by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 13,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC lifted its stake in Datadog by 104.6% in the 3rd quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.