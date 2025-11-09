UBS Group Cuts InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Price Target to $16.00

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $16.25 to $16.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on INMD. Barclays dropped their price objective on InMode from $24.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of InMode from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of InMode from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of InMode from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.80.

InMode Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ INMD opened at $14.45 on Thursday. InMode has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.85. The firm has a market cap of $913.38 million, a P/E ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average of $14.65.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The healthcare company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $93.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.05 million. InMode had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 41.04%.The company’s revenue was down 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InMode

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in InMode by 63.1% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,973 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,994 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of InMode by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of InMode by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,264 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC raised its holdings in InMode by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 133,867 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

