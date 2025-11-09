KCM Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,670 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 42,617 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,230 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.4% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 62,015 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 25,980 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $48.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.01.

FCX stock opened at $39.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $49.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.63. The company has a market capitalization of $57.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 21.13%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

