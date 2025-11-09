iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO Shares Sold by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Private Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000.

DGRO opened at $67.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.09 and a fifty-two week high of $69.20.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

