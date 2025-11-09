Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR $MFH

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MFH – Free Report) by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Mercurity Fintech worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Mercurity Fintech by 146.4% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 17,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Mercurity Fintech during the first quarter worth about $271,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its position in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 122.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 44,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 24,275 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mercurity Fintech in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mercurity Fintech by 671.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 797,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,272,000 after buying an additional 693,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MFH opened at $11.09 on Friday. Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. Sponsored ADR has a one year low of $1.28 and a one year high of $36.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84.

Mercurity Fintech announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Mercurity Fintech in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc operates as a fintech company powered by blockchain. The company provides digital asset trading infrastructure solutions based on internet and blockchain technologies for cryptocurrency traders; and asset digitalization platform, which offers blockchain-based digitalization solutions for traditional assets, such as fiat currencies, bonds, and precious metals.

