Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF $EUFN

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF (NASDAQ:EUFN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 161.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $517,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 416,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,863,000 after purchasing an additional 210,157 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 90.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 333,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,556,000 after buying an additional 158,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 418,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after buying an additional 256,585 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EUFN opened at $34.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF has a one year low of $22.77 and a one year high of $34.84.

About iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF

iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Europe Financials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Europe Financials Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the combined equity market performance of the financials sector of developed market countries in Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Europe Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.