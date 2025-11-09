Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Makes New Investment in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. $NAK

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NAK. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,752,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $823,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals during the 1st quarter worth $460,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals by 986.5% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 217,300 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 197,300 shares during the period. Finally, Kiker Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 38.8% in the second quarter. Kiker Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,429 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 40,377 shares during the last quarter. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Dynasty Minerals alerts:

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of NAK opened at $1.76 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $971.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of -0.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Profile

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Dynasty Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.