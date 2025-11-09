Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Holdings in Sibanye Gold Limited $SBSW

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. reduced its position in Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Free Report) by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,825 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Sibanye Gold were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sibanye Gold by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 692,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 26,208 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sibanye Gold by 332.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,914,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after buying an additional 2,241,026 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sibanye Gold during the second quarter worth $786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Sibanye Gold by 112.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sibanye Gold by 7.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 111,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SBSW opened at $10.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.20. Sibanye Gold Limited has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $13.11.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBSW shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Sibanye Gold in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Sibanye Gold from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sibanye Gold to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sibanye Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.90.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, rhodium, iridium, and ruthenium; chrome; nickel; and silver, cobalt, and copper.

