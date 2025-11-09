1,273 Shares in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA Bought by RCS Financial Planning LLC

RCS Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 169.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 404 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Campbell Capital Management Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 5,900.0% in the first quarter. Campbell Capital Management Inc. now owns 600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 46.8% in the second quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.65, for a total value of $12,723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 72,698,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,333,277,791.90. This represents a 0.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.21, for a total transaction of $44,052,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,183,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,765,768.80. This represents a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 3,476,577 shares of company stock worth $623,934,187 over the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. New Street Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $307.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Mizuho set a $235.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-one have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVDA

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $86.62 and a 12-month high of $212.19.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $46.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.65 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 101.74% and a net margin of 52.41%.NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. NVIDIA has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 11th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 1.14%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.