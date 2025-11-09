Bornite Capital Management LP Grows Stock Holdings in GFL Environmental Inc. $GFL

Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 33.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 180,800 shares during the period. GFL Environmental accounts for 3.6% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of GFL Environmental worth $36,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in GFL Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,290,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $109,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GFL Environmental during the first quarter valued at $34,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 43.4% in the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,014,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,991,000 after acquiring an additional 306,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental in the first quarter worth about $3,225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GFL. Barclays began coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of GFL Environmental from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Raymond James Financial set a $57.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on GFL Environmental in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.72.

GFL Environmental Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSE:GFL opened at $42.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.14. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.29 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). GFL Environmental had a net margin of 50.99% and a return on equity of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. GFL Environmental’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. GFL Environmental has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

GFL Environmental Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 15th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

About GFL Environmental

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

