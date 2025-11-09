Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. Sells 198 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,028.00 to $1,023.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,010.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Hsbc Global Res raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $960.88.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

LLY stock opened at $923.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $799.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $775.40. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $955.46. The stock has a market cap of $872.92 billion, a PE ratio of 60.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.42 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $17.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.09 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 92.72% and a net margin of 25.91%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2025 guidance at 23.000-23.700 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, Director Gabrielle Sulzberger acquired 117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $641.18 per share, for a total transaction of $75,018.06. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,109.54. This trade represents a 4.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David A. Ricks bought 1,632 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $644.77 per share, with a total value of $1,052,264.64. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 546,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,431,926.77. The trade was a 0.30% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders purchased 4,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,766,929 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

