4,638,000 Shares in Iamgold Corporation $IAG Acquired by Bornite Capital Management LP

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Iamgold Corporation (NYSE:IAG – Free Report) (TSE:IMG) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,638,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,089,000. Iamgold makes up 3.4% of Bornite Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Bornite Capital Management LP owned 0.81% of Iamgold as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iamgold by 272.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Iamgold by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 19,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Iamgold by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 36,901 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,562 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in Iamgold during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. raised its position in Iamgold by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 91,349 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.08% of the company’s stock.

Iamgold Stock Performance

Shares of Iamgold stock opened at $12.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Iamgold Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.89 and a 52 week high of $14.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Iamgold ( NYSE:IAG Get Free Report ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $714.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.45 million. Iamgold had a net margin of 40.61% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Research analysts forecast that Iamgold Corporation will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price objective on Iamgold from $10.40 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Iamgold in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Iamgold from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Iamgold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

Iamgold Profile

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

