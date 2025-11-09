Bornite Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Nucor by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,959,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,484,965,000 after purchasing an additional 745,671 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Nucor by 18.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,309,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $277,920,000 after buying an additional 355,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 10.6% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,856,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,059,000 after buying an additional 177,420 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,772,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,342,000 after buying an additional 92,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at approximately $194,804,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Down 0.3%

Nucor stock opened at $144.19 on Friday. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $97.59 and a one year high of $161.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $140.53 and a 200 day moving average of $133.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market cap of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.80.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 5.18%.The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Nucor has set its Q4 2025 guidance at -2.630 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NUE shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Nucor from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Nucor from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 9,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $1,367,873.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,661 shares in the company, valued at $11,143,436.08. This represents a 10.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.90, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 84,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,183,192. This represents a 10.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 34,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,075,189 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.