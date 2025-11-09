Fox Run Management L.L.C. Trims Stock Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. $BMRN

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,361 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,748 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 480.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,056 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth $71,000. 98.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $51.46 on Friday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.76 and a fifty-two week high of $73.51. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

