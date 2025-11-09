Savant Capital LLC Decreases Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Savant Capital LLC reduced its stake in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,577 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,839 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,042 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,464,000 after buying an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Salesforce by 10.6% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,781 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raelipskie Partnership boosted its stake in Salesforce by 11.4% in the second quarter. Raelipskie Partnership now owns 4,902 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,598 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.0% during the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,611 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,257,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $239.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $228.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $247.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.26. Salesforce Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.48 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th were issued a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Insider Activity at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, Director David Blair Kirk acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 3,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,819.84. The trade was a 801.89% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $543,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,644,396.50. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 74,372 shares of company stock worth $18,317,866 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Salesforce from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $335.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Twenty-five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

