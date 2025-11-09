The Boeing Company $BA Stake Cut by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 13.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,903 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,791 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $378,459,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boeing by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,655,044 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $11,197,468,000 after buying an additional 1,212,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Boeing by 3,581.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 711,824 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $149,149,000 after buying an additional 692,489 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at $98,984,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 243.8% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 754,550 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $128,689,000 after buying an additional 535,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.09. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $128.88 and a 52 week high of $242.69. The firm has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The company had revenue of $23.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($10.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley acquired 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BA shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $255.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

