Savant Capital LLC Has $4.71 Million Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,128 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $4,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the second quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 59,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.8% in the second quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.1% in the second quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

CMG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Rothschild Redb raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.81.

NYSE:CMG opened at $30.56 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $66.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.98.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 44.32%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

