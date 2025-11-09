Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases 80,000 Shares of Osisko Development Corp. $ODV

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. boosted its position in Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE:ODV – Free Report) by 103.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Osisko Development worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ODV. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Osisko Development in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Pale Fire Capital SE lifted its stake in Osisko Development by 129.1% in the first quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 65,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 36,774 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new stake in Osisko Development during the second quarter valued at about $148,000. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Osisko Development Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ODV opened at $3.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.54. The company has a market cap of $722.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.69. Osisko Development Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $3.89.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Osisko Development ( NYSE:ODV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Osisko Development Corp. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ODV. Wall Street Zen raised Osisko Development from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Osisko Development in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Osisko Development Profile

Osisko Development Corp. acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. It explores for gold; and precious and base metals. The company's flagship asset is the Cariboo Gold Project covering an area of approximately 155,000 hectares consisting of 415 mineral titles located in British Columbia, Canada.

