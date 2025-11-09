Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 1,971 Shares of The Boeing Company $BA

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BA. Wallace Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Boeing by 1.2% during the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $748,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the second quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 6,498 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $194.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of -14.21 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $214.09. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $242.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($6.96). The firm had revenue of $23.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($10.44) EPS. Boeing’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital set a $223.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mortimer J. Buckley bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $226.10 per share, with a total value of $497,420.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,200 shares in the company, valued at $497,420. This represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

