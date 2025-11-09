Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 3,000 Shares of PBF Energy Inc. $PBF

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) by 30.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in PBF Energy by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,734 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,872 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 29,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PBF shares. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PBF Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Strong Sell” and a consensus price target of $27.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at PBF Energy

In related news, CAO Steven John Andriola sold 1,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.39, for a total value of $36,040.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,295.86. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas J. Nimbley sold 250,000 shares of PBF Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.51, for a total value of $8,627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 790,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,287,609.16. This represents a 24.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 381,048 shares of company stock valued at $13,212,041. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

NYSE PBF opened at $36.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.59. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.61 and a 1-year high of $38.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of -7.92 and a beta of 0.79.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.17. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.88% and a negative net margin of 1.78%.The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.50) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -23.66%.

About PBF Energy

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

