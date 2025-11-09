Savant Capital LLC Acquires 7,157 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM

Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 459.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,715 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $4,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLM. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,126 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.0% during the first quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 5,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

MLM stock opened at $610.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $621.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $441.95 and a fifty-two week high of $665.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.79 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Martin Marietta Materials Increases Dividend

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.62 by ($0.65). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 17.50%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $705.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective (up previously from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $632.88.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

