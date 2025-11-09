Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,000 KB Financial Group Inc $KB

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KB Financial Group Inc (NYSE:KB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KB. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in KB Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 817.9% in the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 105.6% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 215.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $207,000. 11.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KB Financial Group Trading Down 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:KB opened at $84.42 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $92.39. The company has a market capitalization of $32.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The bank reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that KB Financial Group Inc will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on KB. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of KB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of KB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

About KB Financial Group

(Free Report)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea, the United States, New Zealand, China, Cambodia, the United Kingdom, Indonesia, and internationally. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, and Non-Life Insurance segments.

