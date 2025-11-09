ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. $SFBS Holdings Lifted by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.11% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $4,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,581,000 after purchasing an additional 11,194 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.1% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 25.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,072,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $666,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 74,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after buying an additional 4,951 shares in the last quarter. 67.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Thomas A. Broughton sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $1,953,905.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 592,588 shares in the company, valued at $52,141,818.12. This represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Up 1.5%

NYSE:SFBS opened at $71.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.48 and a 1-year high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NYSE:SFBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $104.27 million during the quarter. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 25.24%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SFBS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Research lowered ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on ServisFirst Bancshares from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Hovde Group decreased their price target on ServisFirst Bancshares from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

About ServisFirst Bancshares

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

