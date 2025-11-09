Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Sells 2,800 Shares of Warrior Met Coal $HCC

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. cut its stake in Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,075 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal in the first quarter valued at $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,392,000 after purchasing an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Warrior Met Coal by 1,918.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 680,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,474,000 after purchasing an additional 646,799 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Warrior Met Coal by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,442,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,857,000 after purchasing an additional 64,288 shares during the period. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 39.1% in the first quarter. Kennondale Capital Management LLC now owns 38,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares during the last quarter. 92.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HCC. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Warrior Met Coal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In other news, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 18,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,422,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 394,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,563,725. The trade was a 4.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $81.09 on Friday. Warrior Met Coal has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $82.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 121.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $328.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.51 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 2.01% and a net margin of 2.87%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.56%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Recommended Stories

