Savant Capital LLC Purchases 912 Shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. $VCTR

Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned 0.13% of Victory Capital worth $5,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 2,131.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Victory Capital by 1,048.1% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Victory Capital in the first quarter worth $98,000. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VCTR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Victory Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Victory Capital from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.00.

Victory Capital Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of VCTR opened at $61.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.00 and a 12 month high of $73.42.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 25.27%.The business had revenue of $361.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Victory Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Victory Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Victory Capital’s payout ratio is 48.40%.

Victory Capital Profile

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

