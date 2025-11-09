Savant Capital LLC Purchases 2,034 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Savant Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,428 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $6,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andra AP fonden acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 6.2% in the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 127,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,658,000 after purchasing an additional 7,405 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the second quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $265,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $205.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $225.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.14.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $206.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.43, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.47. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $105.04 and a one year high of $211.95.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.660-3.680 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 0.940-0.960 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

