Savant Capital LLC Acquires 1,310 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $6,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 81 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 80.0% during the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 4,614 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.57, for a total value of $1,368,373.98. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,651.52. This trade represents a 20.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael A. Bonarti sold 8,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.43, for a total transaction of $2,604,697.04. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 80,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,032,866.33. This trade represents a 9.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 52,516 shares of company stock valued at $15,632,410 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

ADP opened at $254.16 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.68 and a fifty-two week high of $329.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $284.90 and a 200 day moving average of $300.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.86.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 70.63%. The business had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.811-11.011 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $340.00 to $295.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $288.00 to $272.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Automatic Data Processing to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $305.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $312.67.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

