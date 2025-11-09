InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) CTO Sells $375,310.00 in Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.31, for a total value of $375,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 64,157 shares in the company, valued at $24,078,763.67. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Monday, October 6th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.08, for a total value of $338,080.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.78, for a total value of $289,780.00.

On Wednesday, August 20th, Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,000 shares of InterDigital stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.03, for a total transaction of $261,030.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IDCC opened at $370.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $345.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. InterDigital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.58 and a 52-week high of $412.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from InterDigital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in InterDigital during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in InterDigital during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

IDCC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on InterDigital from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $475.00 target price on InterDigital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of InterDigital in a report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of InterDigital from a “buy (b+)” rating to a “buy (a)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have assigned a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.50.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

