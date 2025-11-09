Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF $VONE Shares Sold by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF worth $6,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VONE. World Investment Advisors increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,090,000 after purchasing an additional 28,556 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,720,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $304.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $302.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $285.45. Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $218.75 and a 1 year high of $312.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.8463 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 24th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

