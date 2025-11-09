Sigma Planning Corp Grows Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAC

Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $89,633,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,829,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,075,000 after buying an additional 2,622,796 shares in the last quarter. Porter White Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,747,000. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 40,316,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,043,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Alliance LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 12,866.7% in the first quarter. Integrity Alliance LLC. now owns 2,191,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,216 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $39.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.48. The company has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.00.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

