4,322 Shares in Papa John’s International, Inc. $PZZA Acquired by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International by 4,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 937.8% during the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in Papa John’s International by 181.8% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp acquired a new position in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Papa John’s International by 7,600.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens decreased their price target on Papa John’s International from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $38.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Papa John’s International to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Papa John’s International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Shares of PZZA opened at $41.08 on Friday. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $56.23. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.22 and a 200-day moving average of $45.63.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm had revenue of $508.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 17th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.42%.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-owned Restaurants, North America Franchising, North America Commissaries, International Operations, and All Others. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of retail sales of pizza and side items, breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned and bottled beverages.

