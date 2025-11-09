Intuitive Surgical, Inc. $ISRG Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the first quarter worth about $1,715,899,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,819,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,396,496,000 after acquiring an additional 584,375 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 3,393,951 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,680,922,000 after purchasing an additional 566,979 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 20.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,122,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,696,738,000 after buying an additional 528,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,499,052 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,732,975,000 after purchasing an additional 457,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

ISRG opened at $560.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $471.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.02. The firm has a market cap of $200.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.62. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $425.00 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.41. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 28.58%.The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ISRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuitive Surgical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $593.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial set a $620.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $655.00 target price on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $608.92.

In other news, insider Gary S. Guthart sold 2,800 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $546.27, for a total transaction of $1,529,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 17,120 shares in the company, valued at $9,352,142.40. The trade was a 14.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.00, for a total value of $67,875.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,078 shares of company stock valued at $51,445,892. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

