Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. $AMP

Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Twin Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Sienna Gestion raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 29,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.1% during the second quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,524,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the second quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 10,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ROI Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.1% in the second quarter. ROI Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.89, for a total value of $5,032,910.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 11,047 shares in the company, valued at $5,599,613.83. This represents a 47.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Heather J. Melloh sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.34, for a total transaction of $768,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,312,615.08. This represents a 36.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $461.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $484.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $42.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $396.14 and a fifty-two week high of $582.05.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.76 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 65.90% and a net margin of 18.30%.The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMP. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $601.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $587.00 to $570.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $518.00 to $582.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $530.63.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

