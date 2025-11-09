Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF $VRP Stock Position Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRP. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 58.2% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $23.03 and a 1 year high of $24.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.46.

Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF Profile

The Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of variable- and floating-rate preferred stocks. VRP was launched on May 1, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

