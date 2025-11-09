Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,646 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,775 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 25,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 113,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 33,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $23.87 and a one year high of $29.72.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

