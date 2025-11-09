Joseph Colella Sells 3,577 Shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) SVP Joseph Colella sold 3,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $316,242.57. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 34,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,121.24. This represents a 9.43% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.70. The stock has a market cap of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $112.36.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Entegris had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $512.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 29th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 21.16%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $103.00 price target (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Entegris

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,017,716 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,480,998,000 after acquiring an additional 443,518 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Entegris by 21.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,555,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,185,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361,065 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Entegris by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,876,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $543,325,000 after purchasing an additional 540,755 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,074,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,414,000 after purchasing an additional 263,168 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,065,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $247,206,000 after buying an additional 329,306 shares during the period.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

