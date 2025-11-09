Savant Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Savant Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO opened at $321.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $321.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $295.89. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $219.19 and a twelve month high of $337.26.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

