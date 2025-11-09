Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $38.25.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOX shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on BOX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 18th.

NYSE:BOX opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28 and a beta of 0.87. BOX has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $38.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.84.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 26th. The software maker reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $294.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.19 million. BOX had a net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. BOX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.260-1.28 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.310-0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BOX will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total transaction of $114,695.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 128,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,222,316.19. This trade represents a 2.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 27,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,931. This trade represents a 15.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 100,724 shares of company stock valued at $3,309,293 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,487,018 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $596,576,000 after buying an additional 497,658 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of BOX by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,247,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,123,000 after acquiring an additional 410,191 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BOX by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,137,447 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $141,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,314 shares in the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,749,773 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 318,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BOX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,346,923 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $114,379,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Box, Inc engages in the provision of an enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, Box Governance, Box Zones, Box Relay, Box Shuttle, and Box KeySafe.

