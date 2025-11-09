Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $4.93 Million in FactSet Research Systems Inc. $FDS

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,925,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,795,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,180,160,000 after buying an additional 137,874 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 829,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $370,873,000 after acquiring an additional 301,129 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 505,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 7.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 490,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $223,091,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 1.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $184,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares during the period. 91.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $262.60 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.50 and a 52-week high of $499.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $382.74.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The business services provider reported $4.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $596.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.32 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 31.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. FactSet Research Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.900-17.600 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $390.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 19th. UBS Group raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $480.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $415.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Zacks Research downgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $372.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $356.78.

In related news, insider Christopher Mcloughlin bought 338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $296.19 per share, for a total transaction of $100,112.22. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,670.74. This represents a 10.88% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Helen L. Shan bought 370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $275.48 per share, for a total transaction of $101,927.60. Following the purchase, the executive vice president owned 9,284 shares in the company, valued at $2,557,556.32. This trade represents a 4.15% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

