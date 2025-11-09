CSM Advisors LLC Makes New $17.70 Million Investment in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 382,329 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,696,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 202.8% during the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter worth $33,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 66.0% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at $36,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP David V. Elkins sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $2,650,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 167,379 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,048.07. This represents a 25.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol Myers Squibb Trading Up 0.2%

NYSE:BMY opened at $46.74 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.25 and its 200-day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 12 month low of $42.52 and a 12 month high of $63.33. The firm has a market cap of $95.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.33.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.75 billion. Bristol Myers Squibb had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 80.04%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.400-6.600 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.3%. Bristol Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 83.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Dbs Bank raised shares of Bristol Myers Squibb to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, October 13th. Finally, Daiwa America lowered shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.23.

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

