204,209 Shares in Newmont Corporation $NEM Purchased by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 204,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,897,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Newmont by 315.4% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its holdings in Newmont by 534.7% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Newmont by 408.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Newmont by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. purchased a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $83.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.14 and a 200-day moving average of $67.55. Newmont Corporation has a 12-month low of $36.86 and a 12-month high of $98.58.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.44. Newmont had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 33.42%.The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.53%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $406,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 279,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,768,936.82. The trade was a 1.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.96, for a total transaction of $168,396.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 34,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,816,517.44. This represents a 5.64% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 11,237 shares of company stock worth $906,799 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $71.50 to $114.00 in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Newmont from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. CIBC set a $112.00 target price on shares of Newmont and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Macquarie downgraded Newmont from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Newmont from $92.00 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

