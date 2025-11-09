Nutanix $NTNX Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 761,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,581 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Nutanix were worth $58,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 42.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutanix by 2.1% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 7,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Nutanix Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ NTNX opened at $69.62 on Friday. Nutanix has a one year low of $54.66 and a one year high of $83.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a PE ratio of 108.78, a PEG ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $653.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.48 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 28.01% and a net margin of 7.42%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Nutanix has set its Q1 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Nutanix will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Gayle Sheppard sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.48, for a total transaction of $267,680.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,152. The trade was a 13.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 11,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total transaction of $892,370.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 254,637 shares in the company, valued at $19,948,262.58. This trade represents a 4.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,598 shares of company stock worth $12,218,560. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Nutanix from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Nutanix in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Capmk lowered shares of Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Nutanix in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nutanix from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.67.

About Nutanix

(Free Report)

Nutanix, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure.

Further Reading

