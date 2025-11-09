Consolidated Edison Inc $ED Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 113,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,616 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $11,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,117,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,768,319,000 after buying an additional 661,432 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,868,772 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $538,437,000 after acquiring an additional 48,323 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 130.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,926,814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $434,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223,959 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 106.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,790,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at about $254,205,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ED has been the topic of several recent research reports. New Street Research set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday, October 6th. Bank of America cut shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $105.08.

Consolidated Edison Trading Up 1.5%

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.43 on Friday. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 52 week low of $87.28 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.59.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.700 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 19th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.44%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Articles

